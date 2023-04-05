Baseball Comets Nab Fifth Win

Playing at home Tuesday, the Greenville Comets varsity baseball team topped Bethalto Civic Memorial 12-8.

Rowdy Sussenbach was credited with the pitching win, tossing three and one-third innings in relief.

Drew Potthast had two hits including a home run. Also collecting two hits were Trent Bohannon, Ryan Harnetiaux and Hunter Clark.

The junior varsity Comets edged Civic Memorial 5-4. A two-run single by Cohen Alstat in the bottom of the sixth provided the tying and winning runs.

In the seventh, it took big defensive plays by Alstat and Kaleb Johnson to keep the lead.

Dayton Oliver pitched well as the Comets’ starter, and Dominic Sanchez got the win in relief.