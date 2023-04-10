Baseball Comets Split Games Thursday, Fall On Friday

Greenville High School’s varsity baseball squad grabbed a 4-2 win over Nokomis in a game played Thursday at home.

Freshman Drake Curry earned his first varsity pitching win, tossing five innings and allowing just one run.

Drew Potthast posted a two-run single in the Comets’ four-run third inning.

In a second game Thursday, the Comets were stopped by Southwestern Piasa 13-2.

GHS had five hits and committed five errors on defense.

Playing at North Mac on Friday, Greenville High lost to the home team 5-1.

The Comets play at Mater Dei on Monday.