Baseball Comets Top Litchfield

The baseball Comets grabbed a victory at Litchfield Tuesday. The final score was 10-5.

Edward Jurgena pitched a complete game, striking out four Panthers.

Drew Potthast led the offense with a four-four-four performance at the plate. He had three doubles and a home run.

Ryan Jackson, Ryan Harnetiaux and Rowdy Sussenbach totaled two hits each, and Jurgena smacked a double.

The varsity Comets host Mascoutah on Thursday and are home against Vandalia on Friday.

The junior varsity Comets were 8-2 winners over Litchfield, in a game played at Mt. Olive.

Gus Olson pitched a complete game for the victory. He struck out eight.

Drake Curry banged out three hits and collected four RBIs. Dominic Sanchez had a single and a run batted in. Ben Hutchinson drove in three runs on three hits.

