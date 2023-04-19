Baseball Comets Top Staunton

Edward Jurgena pitched a complete game Tuesday as the baseball Greenville Comets recorded an 8-0 victory over Staunton on the GHS field.

Jurgena struck out four batters.

Offensively, eight Comets recorded hits.

Drew Potthast drove in three runs. Trent Bohannon and Ryan Jackson also had RBIs.

The varsity Comets host Highland on Thursday.

In junior varsity play, Staunton downed the Comets 4-2.

Kaleb Johnson had an RBI single, while Ben Hutchinson cracked a double. Other GHS hits were by Cohen Alstat and Dayton Oliver.

Hutchinson and Alstat pitched for GHS, with each hurler striking out three.