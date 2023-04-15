Baseball Comets Win At Pana

The Greenville baseball Comets grabbed a victory Friday afternoon at Pana.

The final score was 12-2.

Drake Curry was winning pitcher, going five innings and striking out six. Rowdy Sussenbach also pitched.

On offense, Drew Potthast ripped three hits and drove in three runs.

Collecting two hits apiece were Ryan Jackson, Trent Bohannon and Ryan Harnetiaux.

Thursday at GCS Stadium, unbeaten South Central topped the varsity Comets 8-0. Hitting safely for GHS were Harnetiaux, Hunter Clark and Edward Jurgena.

Jon Burlingame pitched four quality innings in relief. Also pitching for the Comets were Hudson Alstat and Hunter Clark.

The Comets play at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Saturday, after the Cardinal-Pirates 1:15 p.m. game. The Comets will go up against the St. Louis Patriots and the game will be broadcast on WGEL.

Also at GCS Stadium Thursday, the junior varsity Comets defeated South Central 6-0.

Cohen Alstat pitched the shutout, striking out five batters and walking one.

Curry and Ben Weidemann delivered RBI hits. Nathan Heckman tripled and Peyton Kraus scored a run.

Right fielder Brock Riedemann threw out a South Central runner at home plate.