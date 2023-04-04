Baseball Panthers Top Westminster Twice

A walk-off home run in the 10th inning by Snyder Pennington gave the Greenville University baseball Panthers an 8-7 win in game one against Westminster Saturday at GU.

The Panthers went on to sweep the doubleheader with a 9-7 decision in game two.

Pennington’s homer cleared the left field fence and he finished the game with three RBIs. Former Greenville Comet Drew Frey had two hits including a double.

In game two, a four-run seventh inning was enough to give the Panthers a triumph, although the visitors scored twice in the eighth to get within two runs.

Frey and Tanner Gerdes posted three hits apiece for GU. Gerdes tripled. Frey had a double, drove in three runs and scored twice.

With the wins, the Panthers evened their record at 10-10.