Comet Track Boys Fifth At Tri-County Meet

Breese Central High School hosted the annual Tri-County Meet Monday.

The Greenville Comet boys placed fifth out of eight teams with a total of 60 points.

Two Comets won field events. Mason Price was the top shot put thrower, and Zayne Schellenger finished first in the discus.

Michael Wilson recorded a second place finish in the two-mile run, and Charlie Baum was third in the pole vault.

Fourth place finishes were by Matriccs Green in the 200 meter dash and Aidan Williams in the 800 meter run. Placing fifth were Gavin File in the 110 meter hurdles, and Ben Brower in the pole vault.

Other individual performances were Dennis Redding, seventh in the 200 meter dash; Evry Kelley, seventh in the discus; Conner Rodger, tied for seventh in the high jump; Ashton White, seventh in the two-mile run; and Dan Graham, eighth in the mile run.

The Comets 4 by 200 meter relay team placed second. Runners were Baum, Sean Fassold, Redding and Green. The 4 by 100 relay squad finished fourth with Baum, File, Redding and Green running.