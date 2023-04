The Greenville Lady Comets softball squad was defeated by Centralia and Carlinville this week.

Centralia won at home by the score of 8-1.

Haylee Clark had the RBI. Recording hits for GHS were Hannah Potthast, Jadyn Murphy and Emmaleigh Wilfong.

On Tuesday, Carlinville rolled to an 8-0 triumph over the Lady Comets. Hitting safely for the local team were Ava Potthast, Murphy and Wilfong.