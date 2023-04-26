GHS Softball Teams Fall To Litchfield

The varsity and junior varsity Greenville High School softball teams were defeated on the road Tuesday.

Playing at Litchfield, the varsity Lady Comets were edged by Litchfield 10-9.

EmmaLeigh Wilfong had a big offensive game, driving in four runs with two hits including a home run. Ramzi Stefanisn collected three RBIs, with one of her two hits being a home run.

Other GHS players with two hits included Hannah Potthast, Zoee Englert and Ava Potthast.

The junior varsity Lady Comets lost to Litchfield, 4-2.

Posting hits for GHS were Kaylee Beard, Bailey Smith, and Kaitlyn Washburn.

Ava Potthast pitched. She struck out four batters.

