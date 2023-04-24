GHS To Host Girls Soccer Regional

Greenville High School has been selected by the Illinois High School Association to host a Class 1A girls’ soccer regional.

Five teams are in the regional.

The first game will be Litchfield at Pana with the date for the game still to be determined.

The winner of that contest will face Southwestern Piasa at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 on Tom Doll Field in Greenville.

The Lady Comets’ first post-season action will be May 9 at 6 p.m. against Hillsboro on Tom Doll Field.

The May 9 winners will battle at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 12 in the championship game at Greenville.