GHS Track Teams At Hall Invitational

Greenville High School’s girls and boys track teams participated in the Keith Hall Invitational Saturday at Wesclin High School.

The Lady Comets totaled 37.5 points to finish eighth out of 12 teams. The Comets posted 26 points to place ninth out of 13 teams.

For the GHS girls, the top individual finish was turned in by Rylin DeBlois, as she finished fourth in the 200 meter dash. Mia Bellegante was sixth in the same event.

Bellegante was also fifth in the 100 meter hurdles, and DeBlois eighth in the 100 meter dash. Emma Haller placed seventh in the 400 meter run. The GHS 4 by 100 throwers relay team was fourth. Runners were Katelynn Haas, Valerie Hranicka, Rose Timmermann and Jewel Nauden.

The top finisher for the Comets was Mason Price, who ended up third in the shot put.

Fifth place finishes were by Evry Kelley in the discus, Vance Wesselman in the pole vault, and Gavin File in the 110 hurdles.

Other Comet athletes in the top eight were Mattrics Green, sixth in the 200 meter dash; Ashton White, tied for sixth in the pole vault; Green, seventh in the 100 meter dash; Zayne Schellenger, seventh in the discus; Aidan Williams, eighth in the 800 meter run; White, eighth in the 3200 meter run; and Tyler Battaglia, eighth in the long jump.