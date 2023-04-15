GHS Tracksters Compete At Vandalia

The Greenville High School girls and boys track athletes were involved in a quadrangular meet at Vandalia earlier this week. The schools were Vandalia, Greenville, Litchfield and Shelbyville.

For the Lady Comets, Mia Bellegante won the 100 meter hurdles, Katelynn Haas placed third in the discus, and Rylin DeBlois was fourth in the high jump.

The GHS 4 by 400 relay team placed third.

DeBlois finished fifth in the 100 meter dash, Bellegante sixth in the 200 meter dash, Rose Timmermann sixth in the 800 meter run, Haas sixth in the shot put, and Grace Sperandio, sixth in the discus.

For the Comets, Gavin File was the winner in the 110 meter hurdles, and Mason Price was the top thrower in the shot put.

Matriccs Green recorded second place finishes in the 100 and 200 meter dashes.

Michael Wilson was second in the 1600 meter run, Price third in the discus, Tyler Battaglia third in the long jump, Evry Kelley fourth in the discus, Conner Rodgers fifth in the high jump, Charlie Baum fifth in the pole vault, Dan Graham fifth in the 1600 meter run, Zayne Schellenger sixth in the shot put, and Ben Brower sixth in the pole vault.

In relays, the GHS 4 by 400 and 4 by 800 squads placed second, and the other two relay teams finished third.