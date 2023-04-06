GU Golf Scramble Set For June 9

Information has been released regarding Greenville University’s 8th Annual Jack Trager Memorial Panther Pride Golf Scramble.

It is set Friday, June 9 at Indian springs Golf Course.

The university has hosted a golf scramble 29 years, but eight years ago named it for Trager, longtime GU athletic director and coach.

Only 30 teams of four players will be able to play. Register online at GreenvillePanthers.com/GolfScramble.

Sponsors are also being sought.

For more information, contact B.J. Schneck at 664-6621.