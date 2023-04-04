GU Men’s Gymnasts Going To NCAA Nationals

The Greenville University men’s gymnastics team participated in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships Saturday in Annapolis, Maryland.

While the Panthers missed going to the NCAA nationals by finishing fifth out of six teams, they do have many gymnasts who will compete in the nationals to be held at Penn State. The regional starts April 14 and the national finals are April 15.

Ricky Mays was the conference champion in the vault and he will be at nationals in the all-around.

Other GU athletes at the nationals include Michael Avery in the vault, Jacob Foster in the high bars, pommel horse and still rings; Koby Canty in the parallel bars and high bars, Nicky Franz in the still rings, Charlie Kramer and Zach Connelly in the floor exercise, Major Bain in the pommel horse and vault and Ethan Poole in the still rings.

Going as alternates are Kevin Laurino, Donovan Diviney and Thomas Hoagland.

Coach of the Panthers is Zach Peters.