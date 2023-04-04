GU Softball Women Sweep Doubleheader

Playing at home Saturday, the Greenville College softball women won two five-inning games over Lawrence College.

The Lady Panthers claimed the first game 12-1, scoring seven times in the third inning and adding five in the fourth.

Emma Deters had a big offensive game, ripping a three-run homer and finishing with five RBIs. Mia Boyd had three hits.

Alison Klaus was winning pitcher, striking out seven.

The second game was won by GU, 9-1.Taylor Weiss of Greenville had two hits and two RBIs. Andrea Roberts struck out four in getting credit for the pitching win.

The victories improved the Lady Panthers’ record to 8-6.