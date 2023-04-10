Highland Speedway 4-8 Results

Here are the results from Opening Night 2023 at Highland Speedway. A packed crowd enjoyed nearly 90 cars with five divisions of racing on Saturday night.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Modified Division

1. #1 Steve Stevenson

2. #87Z Zeb Moake

3. #787 Cody Zobrist

BEL-O Cooling and Heating Promodified Division

1. #29H Cale Hartnagel

2. #11 Alex Cygan

3. #52JR Cole Knebel

Donnewald Distributing Company Street Stocks

1. #9X Trevor Isaak

2. #68 Terry McCann

3. #45 Chandler Smith

Advantage Nursing Micros

1. #65E Chad Elliott

2. #11 Alex Midkiff

3. #55S Daryn Stark

Warriors

1. #5 Caden Pate

2. #51 Jacob Blumenstein

3. #76JR Blake Goetter

Highland Speedway will be holding a Test ‘n’ Tune practice session on Tuesday, April 11 th from 5:30 – 8:00 PM. All dirt cars are invited and fans can also attend. Pit passes are $20 for this event.

The next race at Highland Speedway is Saturday, April 15 th with the return of Kenny Wallace and the Bi- State Battle Late Model Series. $15 general admission, kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult and pit passes are $30. Pits open at 3 PM and grandstands at 5:30. Hot laps at 6:30 PM with the racing starting at 7.

You can hear Highland Speedway results every Monday morning at 7:50 AM in Highland Information on WGEL 101.7 FM.

Find more information on the Highland Speedway Facebook page.