The Greenville and Effingham St. Anthony junior varsity baseball teams battled on Monday.

Playing on their home field, the Comets rolled to a 13-3 win.

Rowdy Sussenbach earned the pitching win, striking out four in four and one-third innings.

Drake Curry had a big offensive game with a double, home run and four runs batted in.

Other Comets with two hits included Dominic Sanchez, Cohen Alstat, Ben Hutchinson, Gus Olson, and C.J. Jackson.