JV Baseball Comets Victorious

The junior varsity Greenville Comets baseball team rolled to a 12-5 win over Nokomis Thursday in Greenville.

Ben Hutchinson was the winning pitcher, going six innings and striking out nine opposing batters.

Driving in two runs apiece were Gus Olson, Dayton Oliver and CJ Jackson.

Olson, Oliver, Jackson, Hutchinson and Cohen Alstat had two hits each.

In a second game Thursday, a two-run walk-off double by Drake Curry in the bottom of the eighth gave the JV Comets a 4-3 victory over Vandalia.

Cohen Alstat pitched very well, hurling seven and two-thirds innings. He struck out six.

Kaleb Johnson was credit with the win, pitching one-third of an inning in relief.