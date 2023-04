Participating Monday in the Tri-County Meet at Breese Central, the Greenville Lady Comets placed eighth out of as many teams.

They totaled 15 points.

Rylin DeBlois had a second place finish in the high jump, and was seventh in the 100 meter dash.

Mia Bellegante finished fourth in the 100 hurdles, and Rose Timmermann placed eighth in the 800 meter run.

The Lady Comets finished fifth in the 4 by 200 relay and sixth in the 4 by 100 relay.