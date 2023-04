The Greenville Lady Comets soccer team locked up in a very good game Saturday against Hillsboro.

Neither team could score during the regular contest and it went to penalty kicks to decide the winner.

The GHS girls were edged 4-3 in penalty kicks.

Scoring PKs for the Lady Comets were Adyson Bearley, Erin Peppler and Megan Ridens.

Shayna Henderson was goal keeper for GHS and made six saves.