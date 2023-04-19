Mays Competes In Gymnastics Finals For GU

The NCAA men’s national gymnastics championship was held this past weekend at Penn State, and Greenville University was represented with nine competing at the regional level last Friday.

One GU gymnast advanced to Saturdays finals in the vault. Ricky Mays was fifth in his session on Friday with a score of 14.633, then posted a score of 14.233 to finish 28th in the nation.

The competition this past weekend wrapped up the first season for Greenville University gymnastics. Men’s Head Coach Zach Peters said it was a good start for the program. He said the team went into the competition with a lot of goals, passion, and energy. Zach said they fell short of a few of their big goals, but at the end of the day, they had those big goals because they knew they had the potential to achieve them. Overall, he said the team is very motivated and he’s very proud of the work they put in.

In addition to Mays, competing at the national regional were Zach Connelly, Charlie Kramer, Jacob Foster, Koby Cantu, Major Bain, Nicky Franz, Michael Avery and Ethan Poole.