Greenville High School’s girls’ soccer team recorded a shutout at Gillespie Friday.

The Lady Comets posted a 2-0 triumph.

Scoring goals were Emma Veith and Haylee Hediger. Katie Campbell had two assists and Erin Peppler one.

Shayna Henderson played in goal and made four saves.

The GHS boys’ tennis team also played Friday and lost to Mascoutah 9-0.