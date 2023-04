The Greenville Lady Comets soccer squad has lost twice this week.

Monday, the GHS girls fell to Jerseyville 3-0.

Tuesday, Carlinville edged the Lady Comets 1-0. Shayna Henderson played goalie and made 10 saves.

A junior varsity game was played between Greenville and Carlinville. It ended 1-1. Keeleigh Valleroy scored the Greenville goal.