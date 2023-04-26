Soccer Lady Comets Win On Senior Day

The Greenville High School varsity soccer girls celebrated senior day Tuesday with another shutout win.

The Lady Comets defeated North Mac as once again they had two players with hat tricks. Scoring three goals apiece were Adyson Bearley and Katie Campbell. Erin Peppler had the other goal.

Campbell and Bearley also had three assists each. Peppler was credited with one assist.

Shayna Henderson was in goal for GHS. She made three saves in recording her fifth consecutive shutout.

Seniors honored before the game were Ainsley Olson, Haley Beckert, Charlee Stearns, Georgia Sussenbach, Brianna Haney, Leona Baum and Elyn Miller.

The junior varsity game ended with Greenville and North Mac scoring three goals apiece.

Henderson had two of the Lady Comets’ goals and Keeleigh Valleroy kicked the other.