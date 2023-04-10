Softball Lady Comets Drop Two To Granite City

The Greenville Lady Comets played a softball double header Saturday and lost twice to Granite City.

In the first game, Granite City recorded a 13-6 win.

For the Greenville High School team, Hannah Potthast produced three hits and drove in a run.

Freshman Haylee Clark had two hits including a home run. Other players with two hits included Emma Wilfong and Anna Turner.

The Lady Comets were edged in game two by the score of 6-5.

Clark had a two-hit game and cracked her second homer of the day. Turner also posted two hits.