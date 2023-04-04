Softball Lady Comets Edged At Vandalia

Playing at Vandalia Monday, the Greenville Lady Comets varsity softball team was edged 5-4.

Hannah Potthast banged out two hits for GHS. Credited with RBIs were Jadyn Murphy, Ramzi Stefanisin, and Haylee Clark.

The Lady Comets play at Nokomis on Thursday at 4:430 p.m., go to North Mac Friday for a 1 p.m. contest and host Granite City in a double header Saturday.

In the junior varsity game at Vandalia, the Lady Comets were defeated 6-1.

Offensively for GHS, Haley Quade had two hits and Kaylee Beard one.

Holly Dunn pitched, striking out three batters.

