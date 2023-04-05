Softball Lady Comets Win At Teutopolis

The Greenville Lady Comets softball team recorded a big win at Teutopolis Tuesday, by the score of 8-7.

Offensively, Ava Potthast totaled three hits and drove in a run. Posting two RBIs apiece were Hannah Potthast and Jayden Murphy. Haylee Clark had a two-hit game.

Anna Turner pitched for the Lady Comets. She struck out four batters.

In junior varsity action, Teutopolis blanked GHS 4-0.

Hitting safely for the Lady Comets were Bailey Smith and Shelby Lindley.

Ava Potthast pitched and struck out two.

