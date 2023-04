The Greenville High School varsity softball girls rolled to a 17-0 victory at St. Elmo Wednesday.

Jayden Murphy had two hits including a home run. Eleven other Lady Comets contributed to the offense.

Players with two hits included Hannah Potthast, Haylee Clark, Anna Turner, Zoee Englert and Holly Dunn.

Other hits were from Ramzi Stefanisin, Ava Potthast, Braxton Adcock, Kaylee Beard, Kaitlyn Washburn and Delaney Smith.