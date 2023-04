It was a winning outing for the Greenville High School boys’ tennis team on Tuesday.

The Comets recorded a 9-0 victory over Hillsboro.

Picking up decisions in singles play were Aidan Andris, Elusha Golovay, Carter Manhart, Ivan Powell, Tayshaun Wells and Camden Walker.

Doubles winners included Powell and Manhart, Andris and Golovay, and Isaiah Sussenbach and Jay Miller.

Junior varsity winners from GHS were Max Edwards and Caleb Ward.

On Monday, the tennis Comets fell to Teutopolis 9-0.