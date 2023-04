Playing at home Monday, the Greenville Comets tennis team was defeated by Alton.

The visiting squad recorded eight wins while the Comets had one victory in the singles competition.

The GHS win was by Tayshaun Wells in an exciting singles match. He earned the decision in a super-tiebreaker, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7.

In junior varsity play, Alex Davis won in singles, and doubles victors were Alex Curry and Caleb Ward, and Connor Wilkie and Jay Miller.