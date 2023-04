The long trip to Mt. Vernon was a successful one for the Greenville High School boys’ tennis team on Tuesday.

The Comets defeated the Rams 6-3, winning four of six singles matches and two doubles contests.

Singles wins were posted by Carter Manhart, Ivan Powell, Jason Nessl and Tayshaun Wells.

Posting doubles victories were Aiden Andris and Elusha Golovay, and Wells and Nessl.