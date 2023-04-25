Tennis Comets Win Two of Three In Quad

A boys tennis quad event was held in Collinsville Monday.

Teams were from Greenville, Bethalto Civic Memorial, Alton Marquette and Collinsville.

The Comet boys won two of three matches.

They edged Collinsville 2-1. Winning in singles was Carter Manhart, and Elusha Golovay and Ivan Powell picked up a doubles victory.

The Comets topped Civic Memorial 3-0.

Manhart and Camden Walker won in singles. Tayshaun Wells and Walker earned a doubles victory.

Alton Marquette beat GHS, with the only Comets win in doubles by Alex Davis and Wells.