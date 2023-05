The Mulberry Grove Aces baseball team grabbed a victory Monday in the quarterfinals of the Nokomis Class 1A Regional.

Playing at home, the Aces defeated Edinburg 9-4.

Mulberry Grove is now in the semifinal round, and plays Pawnee at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Nokomis.

The other semifinal contest is Thursday afternoon with Nokomis against Raymond Lincolnwood.

The Nokomis Regional championship game is Saturday at 11 a.m.