Baseball Aces Suffer Tough Loss In Regional Semifinals

The Mulberry Grove High School baseball Aces nearly pulled off the upset Wednesday in the semifinals of the Nokomis Class 1A Regional.

The game went eight innings with top-seeded Pawnee pulling out a 2-1 victory.

The Aces took the lead in the second inning on a base hit by Tristen Altenberger, and then Pawnee tied it in the third.

It stayed 1-1 until the eighth. Pawnee loaded the bases and scored the winning run on an error.

Hitting safely for Mulberry Grove were Carter Scoggins, Jason Millikin, Jackson Icenogle, Aiden Walker, Altenberger, Hagen Henrichsmeyer and Jake Helmkamp.

The Aces end the season with a 6-16 record.