Baseball Comets Top Johnston City

The Greenville Comets varsity baseball team played at home Monday afternoon and defeated Johnston City 7-4.

Pitching for the winning team were Edward Jurgena, Rowdy Sussenbach and Drake Curry.

The Comets are hosting a Class 2A regional this week and play a semifinal game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Salem. Wednesday’s semifinal game at 4:30 p.m. is Flora going up against Teutopolis. Flora beat Vandalia 4-1 in Monday’s quarterfinal contest.

The championship game of the Greenville Regional is Saturday at 11 a.m.