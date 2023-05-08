Brauns Wins 1st Golf Tournament Of 2023 Season At GCC

Greenville Country Club held its 1st Golf Tournament of the 2023 season on Saturday, May 6th. Attached is a photo of the Overall Champion – Gaite Brauns from Greenville and a spreadsheet of all the results.
The Spring One Person Scramble was held on Saturday, May 6th at the Greenville Country Club. This event is considered to be the 1st of 5 Major Golf Tournaments held at the Greenville Country Club. The other 4 Major Golf Tournaments held at GCC are:
Member/Guest – 8/5/23
Club Championship – 8/19/23 & 8/20/23
Jan Nevinger Memorial Labor Day Tournament – 9/2/23, 9/3/23 & 9/4/23
Fall One Person Scramble – 9/30/23
In a 1 person scramble you may hit a second golf shot after any shot/putt. NOTE: If you choose to take a second shot/putt you MUST use that shot/putt.
36 golfers participated – Both Members and Non-Members of the Greenville Country Club
Championship Flight Results:
Spring GCC One Person Scramble Champion shooting a score of 10 Under Par 62 – Gaite Brauns from Greenville.
2nd place – Dave Ennen – shooting a score of 62 (Lost in a scorecard playoff)
3rd place – Mike Coling Sr. – shooting a score of 63
4th place – Clint Hamel – shooting a score of 65
“A” Flight Results:
1st place – Jay Haberer – shooting a score of 73 (won in a scorecard playoff)
2nd place – Jim Zahniser – shooting a score of 73
3rd place – Doug Stroud – shooting a score of 73
4th place – Jim Leitschuh – shooting a score of 73
“B” Flight Results:
1st place – Dan Baumberger – shooting a score of 78 (won in a scorecard playoff)
2nd place – Bobby Koontz – shooting a score of 78
3rd place – Denny Ennen – shooting a score of 78
4th place – Tony Reelitz – shooting a score of 79
SKINS – 3 skins were awarded:
Dave Ennen – He was the only player to score a Birdie 2 on the par 3 hole #3.
Gaite Brauns – He was the only player to score an Eagle 3 on par 5 hole #4.
Gaite Brauns – He was the only player to score an Eagle 3 on par 5 hole #7.
Big shout-out and thank you to Club President Gene Kious, his staff and the head greenskeeper Bryan Braye. The bar/restaurant did a fantastic job, and the Course was in great condition!!!!
Next Tournament at The Greenville Country Club is Saturday, May 27th – “GCC Spring Fling”