Brauns Wins 1st Golf Tournament Of 2023 Season At GCC

Greenville Country Club held its 1st Golf Tournament of the 2023 season on Saturday, May 6th. Attached is a photo of the Overall Champion – Gaite Brauns from Greenville and a spreadsheet of all the results.

The Spring One Person Scramble was held on Saturday, May 6th at the Greenville Country Club. This event is considered to be the 1st of 5 Major Golf Tournaments held at the Greenville Country Club. The other 4 Major Golf Tournaments held at GCC are:

Member/Guest – 8/5/23

Club Championship – 8/19/23 & 8/20/23

Jan Nevinger Memorial Labor Day Tournament – 9/2/23, 9/3/23 & 9/4/23

Fall One Person Scramble – 9/30/23

In a 1 person scramble you may hit a second golf shot after any shot/putt. NOTE: If you choose to take a second shot/putt you MUST use that shot/putt.

36 golfers participated – Both Members and Non-Members of the Greenville Country Club

Championship Flight Results:

Spring GCC One Person Scramble Champion shooting a score of 10 Under Par 62 – Gaite Brauns from Greenville.

2nd place – Dave Ennen – shooting a score of 62 (Lost in a scorecard playoff)

3rd place – Mike Coling Sr. – shooting a score of 63

4th place – Clint Hamel – shooting a score of 65

“A” Flight Results:

1st place – Jay Haberer – shooting a score of 73 (won in a scorecard playoff)

2nd place – Jim Zahniser – shooting a score of 73

3rd place – Doug Stroud – shooting a score of 73

4th place – Jim Leitschuh – shooting a score of 73

“B” Flight Results:

1st place – Dan Baumberger – shooting a score of 78 (won in a scorecard playoff)

2nd place – Bobby Koontz – shooting a score of 78

3rd place – Denny Ennen – shooting a score of 78

4th place – Tony Reelitz – shooting a score of 79

SKINS – 3 skins were awarded:

Dave Ennen – He was the only player to score a Birdie 2 on the par 3 hole #3.

Gaite Brauns – He was the only player to score an Eagle 3 on par 5 hole #4.

Gaite Brauns – He was the only player to score an Eagle 3 on par 5 hole #7.

Big shout-out and thank you to Club President Gene Kious, his staff and the head greenskeeper Bryan Braye. The bar/restaurant did a fantastic job, and the Course was in great condition!!!!

Next Tournament at The Greenville Country Club is Saturday, May 27th – “GCC Spring Fling”