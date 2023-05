Mabry Benhoff, a freshman at Breese Central Community High School, was a member of a gold medal-winning USA cheer team last month.

Benhoff was one of 23 US competitors to take the mat in the advanced youth coed cheerleading competition during the International Cheer Union World Championship.

It was held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, with competitors from 24 countries in attendance.

Mabry is from St. Rose.