The 27th Annual Greenville Comets Baseball Camp is June 5 through June 9 at Greenville High School.

It is open to boys in grades three through eight.

Hours each day are 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $50 per camper and $40 for each brother. Boys will receive a camp T-shirt.

For more information, including how to register, call Coach Todd Hutchinson at 217-272-4433.