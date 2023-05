The Greenville Comets dropped a home baseball game Monday against Pinckneyville.

The Panthers won 4-0.

Edward Jurgena and Nick Grull pitched well for GHS. Ryan Harnetiaux and Trent Bohannon hit safely.

The junior varsity Comets defeated Pinckneyville 16-6 as Cohen Alstat earned the pitching win.

Gus Olson posted two hits and drove in five runs. Drake Curry totaled two hits and three RBIs. Alstat had two hits, and Dominic Sanchez and Dayton Oliver, one each.