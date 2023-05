The Greenville Comets baseball team travelled to Okawville earlier this week and defeated the Rockets 9-2.

Ryan Harnetiaux was the winning pitcher for the varsity Comets, throwing five innings and striking out seven.

Cohen Alstat tossed the final two innings, striking out four batters.

Drew Potthast posted two hits including a home run. Edward Jurgena also had a two-hit game.

On Thursday, the Comets played at Nashville. The varsity Comets lost 11-0 and the JV Comets were beaten 10-0.