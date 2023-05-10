Comets Defeated At Busch Stadium

The Greenville Comets baseball team played for the 11th time in Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals, on Tuesday night.

In varsity action, the Comets fell to the St. Louis Patriots 8-2.

GHS took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first with an infield single by Rowdy Sussenbach and RBI hits from Drew Potthast and Edward Jurgena.

The Comets had only three more hits the rest of the game.

The Patriots tied the game at 2-2, then scored three runs in the second and three more in the fifth.

Comet hits included doubles by Potthast, Hunter Clark and Brayden Bandy, and singles from Sussenbach and Jurgena. Scoring runs were Canon Rainey and Sussenbach. Also on base were Ryan Jackson, Peyton Kraus, and Ben Hutchinson.

Pitching for the Comets were Jurgena, who went four and two-thirds innings, Cohen Alstat, and Ryan Harnetiaux.