Comets Fall In Regional Semis

The season came to an end Thursday for the Greenville Comets baseball team.

Playing in the semifinals of their own Class 2A regional, the Comets were shut out by Salem 4-0.

The Wildcats scored single runs in each of the first two innings, the added two more in the sixth.

The Comets posted just one hit, that coming in the sixth inning by Benjamin Hutchinson. They had two other base runners, Ryan Jackson and Rowdy Sussenbach, who both who walked.

Edward Jurgena was the Comets’ starting pitcher and went five and one-third innings. Drake Curry finished up the sixth frame.

GHS ends the season with a 15-18 record.

Salem will now play Teutopolis at 11 a.m. Saturday for the championship of the Greenville Regional.