Comets Soccer Camp In June

The Comets Soccer Camp for girls and boys will be held next month.

Those in grades third through fifth will play June 19 through June 22, and campers in the sixth through eighth grades will meet June 26 through June 29.

The camp is at Greenville High School’s Tom Doll Field with hours each day from 9 to 11 a.m.

The registration fee is $35 per camper and those interested must register by May 31 to ensure they receive a camp t-shirt.

Registration can be done online at bccu2.revtrak.net/summercamps/#/list