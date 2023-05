As Egyptian-Illini Conference Softball Tournament champions, the Mulberry Grove Aces ended up with four players named to the all-conference team.

Lily Johnson was selected the conference’s most valuable player. In the tournament, she had a solo no-hitter, shared another no-hitter and won all three Mulberry Grove games, as the Aces did not give up a run.

Also on the All-E-I team from Mulberry Grove were Lola Johnson, Taylor Stone and Jenni Mezo.