GHS Track Teams Participate in South Central Conference Meet

The South Central Conference track meet was held in Staunton Tuesday.

Each of the 10 conference schools had boys and girls teams entered.

The Lady Comets place seventh with a total of 24 points.

The top individual result was a fourth place finish by Rylin DeBlois in the high jump. She was fifth in the 100 meter dash.

Mia Bellegante placed fifth in the 100 meter hurdles. Emma Haller finished sixth and Kadence Youtz seventh in the 400 meter run.

The Lady Comets 4 by 200 relay crew finished second and GHS placed third in the 4 by 100 relay. Runners were Bellegante, Tiffany Rohr, Tessa Neely and DeBlois.

The local girls’ 4 by 400 relay team was sixth, with the runners including Haller, Rohr, Bellegante and Neely.

The Comet boys tied for eighth place as a team with 22 points.

Aidan Williams placed second in the 800 meter run and sixth in the mile. Michael Wilson was the second runner across the finish line in the mile run.

In the 110 meter hurdles, Gavin File finished fourth.

The Comets’ 4 by 400 relay team was sixth. Runners were Dennis Redding, Tyler Battaglia, Wilson and File.