The soccer Lady Comets’ win at Salem on Wednesday was a big one.

Not only did the GHS girls beat Salem 6-0, but Goal Keeper Shayna Henderson set a new Lady Comets’ career record with her 22nd shutout. Shayna is a junior player.

The GHS offense was sparked by Emma Veith, who scored three goals in the Salem game. Also scoring were Ellyn Miller, Autumn Lutz and Erin Peppler.