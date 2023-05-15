Highland Speedway Rainout, Points Night Set For May 20

Highland Speedway received about 1” of rain around 4 PM on Saturday afternoon that forced the cancellation of the racing program.

The next race at Highland Speedway is Saturday, May 20th with Points Night featuring UMP Modifieds, ProModifieds and Street Stocks plus Micros, Warriors and Vintage Cars. $15 general admission, kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult, $20 box seats and pit passes are $30. Pits open at 3 PM and grandstands at 5:30.

There’s plenty for everyone to do at Highland Speedway with a new bounce house for the kids, a DJ downstairs and an updated concession menu including the wildly popular Speedway Cheeseburger! To find out more information go to the Highland Speedway Facebook page.