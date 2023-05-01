Highland Speedway Results From Saturday, April 29

Here are the results from the Bi-State Battle Late Model Series plus Modifieds, ProModifieds and Street Stocks at Highland Speedway on Saturday, April 29th.

Nearly eighty cars lined the pit area and another big crowd watched four exciting classes of racing.

Bi-State Battle Late Model Series brought to you by Steve Schmitt Chevrolet Buick GMC

1. #6K “The Trenton Tornado” Michael Kloos of Trenton

2. #52 Matt Bailey of Highland

3. #10 Daryn Klein of Trenton

O’Reilly Auto Parts Modified Division

1. #14 “The Destroyer” Rick Conoyer of Wentzville, MO won on a thrilling last second pass by .076 (76 thousandths of a second!).

2. #87Z Zeb Moake of Freeburg

3. #9 Chad Cornett of Festus, MO

BEL-O Cooling and Heating ProModified Division

1. #52JR Cole Knebel of Pocahontas, Cole is 19YO 3rd generation racer and this was his first ever feature win.

2. #9 Andrew Depper of Belleville

3. #67 Austin Seets of Brighton

Donnewald Distributing Company Street Stocks

1. #36 Eric Harris of Trenton

2. #70 Marc McClintock of Marissa

3. #9X Trevor Isaak of Highland

The next race at Highland Speedway is this Saturday, May 6th as the MOWA Midwest Open Wheel Association rolls into town for the first of two shows in Highland in 2023 featuring Sprint Cars along with Modifieds, ProModifieds, Street Stocks and Micro Sprints.

$25 general admission, kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult, $30 box seats and pit passes are $40. Pits open at 3 PM and grandstands at 5:30.

There’s plenty for everyone to do at Highland Speedway with a new bounce house for the kids, a DJ downstairs and an updated race themed concession menu including the wildly popular Speedway Cheeseburger! To find out more information go to the Highland Speedway Facebook page.

Be sure and catch Saturday results from Highland Speedway in our Highland Information every Monday morning, brought to you by Hy-Tech Transmission & Auto Repair!