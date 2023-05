The junior varsity baseball Greenville Comets rallied late in the game last week to defeat Litchfield 7-2.

The Comets came up with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Gus Olson, Trey Melton and Griffin Prater delivered run-scoring hits.

Olson was the winning pitcher, going six and one-third innings. Kaleb Johnson finished the game in relief.