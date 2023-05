In high school baseball action last week, the Greenville High School junior varsity baseball team defeated Southwestern Piasa 8-2.

Ben Hutchinson was the winning pitcher, tossing six innings and striking out eight batters. Dominic Sanchez was on the mound one inning.

On offense, Drake Curry cracked a three-run double, and CJ Jackson had a two-run double. Hutchinson delivered two hits while Dayton Oliver also doubled.